3 Veteran Free Agent Quarterbacks Lions Could Target

Read more on who could potentially replace Matthew Stafford as the Detroit Lions quarterback.

The early thought would be that the Detroit Lions would replace Matthew Stafford with a young quarterback drafted out of college.

When asked his philosophy regarding playing young quarterbacks, head coach Dan Campbell joked that he would play a young quarterback until they lost, and then it was time to play the veteran.

“Well, I believe that you let them go and you let them win until they can’t. And then if they can’t, they sit behind a veteran who can. It was a joke, sorry John," Campbell said.

If Detroit does target a quarterback in the first-round, they could add another veteran quarterback to serve as a mentor.

Detroit could also stand pat and allow backup Chase Daniel to start the 2021 season while drafting a quarterback in later rounds of the draft.

Here are three veteran quarterbacks the Lions could target in free agency.

1.) Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, 38, has never made the playoffs during his 16-year career.

In 2020, the veteran journeyman quarterback went 4-3 as a starter for the Miami Dolphins, passing for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has played with eight teams throughout his NFL tenure and Detroit could look to Fitzpatrick as a temporary stopgap before inserting a young quarterback to become the starter.

2.) Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is likely to catch on with a team that will provide him an opportunity to earn a starting job.

In 2020, the veteran quarterback played in only two games for the Chargers. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards prior to his lung injury.

A medical accident left Taylor with a punctured lung, which allowed rookie Justin Herbert to swoop in and become the starter.

Taylor was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2011 NFL draft and has also played for the Bills, Browns and Chargers.

3.) A.J. McCarron

McCarron may be the most inexpensive veteran option, and with the potential salary cap reduction, Detroit's front office will be looking for affordable options when signing free agents this offseason.

He played on the Houston Texans roster in 2020.

McCarron was a quarterback at Alabama that was able to win back-to-back BCS national championships.

He started his career with the Bengals, who drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2014 NFL draft.

After stops with Buffalo and Oakland, he was signed by the Texans in 2019.

In 2020, he played in the Week 14 contest against the Chicago Bears after starter Deshaun Watson injured his elbow, but was sacked on his sole snap under center for a turnover on downs.

