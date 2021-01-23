A Bold Trade Offer for Trevor Lawrence Lions Could Attempt

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could land Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

If a supporter of the Detroit Lions sits back and examines the plight of the organization, one thought must creep into the individual's consciousness.

When was the last time the Lions organization featured the best young quarterback in the National Football League?

In this year's draft, Trevor Lawrence is the consensus choice to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay, "I haven't seen a quarterback prospect quite like Lawrence in almost a decade, and the Jaguars are certainly in the market for one. Gardner, Minshew, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton combined for the NFL's second-worst Total QBR in 2020 (43.7). Jacksonville will have a new general manager and a new coach after losing 15 games, and the 6-foot-6 Lawrence -- who has a huge arm, good mobility in the pocket and all the intangibles you could ask for -- would give the team a starting quarterback who should soon be among the NFL's best."

A quarterback of that caliber would be worth building around, especially for an organization that has never enjoyed sustained success.

So how does Lawrence land in Detroit, you ask?

Here is my attempt at bringing Detroit's organization a real sign of hope -- and not just some "knee-biting" soundbite.

1.) Trade QB Matthew Stafford to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 21 overall pick in the first round and for pick No. 85 in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now is the time to shop Detroit's veteran franchise passer.

If general manager Brad Holmes continues to believe that keeping Stafford in town will aid this organization, his fate will certainly turn out like all the other failed front-office staffers that have taken a seat at the offices in Allen Park.

Remember, the Colts will be in the market for a new quarterback, following the announcement that Philip Rivers is retiring.

2.) Offer the Jacksonville Jaguars picks No. 7 and No. 21 overall in the first round and pick No. 85 in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, to go along with a 2022 first-and-third-round pick, for the right to the Jaguars' No. 1 overall selection.

Let's first review what the Rams traded the Titans for the No. 1 pick back in 2016.

The terms were the following: Tennessee received the Rams' first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017).

Rams received: Titans' first overall pick (2016), a fourth-round pick (2016) and a sixth-round pick (2016).

For the "it's too much" crowd, it is going to sting to make this move.

But, recall, Holmes has been able to effectively find talent in the later rounds of the draft.

The most important position on the football field is the quarterback, and while many Lions supporters will certainly be pained by Stafford's departure, it's time to get off the nostalgia train and to get onto the "bring Lawrence to Detroit" train!

