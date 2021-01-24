Social Media Reacts to Stafford News: It Was Time

Fans of the Detroit Lions react to the stunning news that Matthew Stafford is expected to be traded this offseason.

The news came fast and furious early Saturday evening.

On the heels of the reports that former Chargers' head coach Anthony Lynn is set to become the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, a bombshell hit the world of the NFL.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions organization will explore trade offers that will end the veteran's tenure in Motown.

According to ESPN, Detroit is expected to receive at least a first-round pick in a trade involving Stafford.

“Despite Stafford’s age and injury history, there figures to be a strong trade market if the Lions are willing to move him. He has two years and $43 million left on his contract -- a bargain price for a quarterback who is still playing at a high level. Among others, the Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington Football Team enter 2021 with significant QB questions," NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported “

Despite the team's lack of success throughout his tenure, Stafford garnered a great deal of support from fans of the team who had never witnessed a quarterback perform at an above-average level on a consistent basis.

When news hit, fans were left feeling a wide range of emotions.

No question, Stafford had become a polarizing figure in the Detroit sports scene.

Many credited him for being the best quarterback to ever suit up for Detroit, while others blamed him for the lack of success and constant disappointment felt when the season ended without a playoff appearance.

Here is a sample of reactions supporters had when they discovered the stunning news.