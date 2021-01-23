Report: Lions to Hire Anthony Lynn as Offensive Coordinator

The Lions coaching staff has reportedly found the experience they were looking for.

According to ESPN, "Per sources, the Detroit Lions will be hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator,"

The Seattle Seahawks were also reportedly in the running to acquire Lynn's services.

Lynn and Campbell were on the Dallas Cowboys back in 2005, when the ex-Chargers coach was the running backs coach and Campbell played tight end.

If establishing a strong run game becomes the focus, Lynn could be the assistant that finally brings Detroit's run game up to speed.

Lynn was fired after four seasons as head coach of the Chargers.

"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach. I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization," owner Dean Spanos said in a statement.

Many questioned Detroit's coaching staff and front office based on their level of experience, but Lynn will certainly bring a calming and stabilizing force to Dan Campbell, who has never been a coordinator in the league.

Lynn replaces Darrell Bevell, who is reportedly set to become the Jaguars next offensive coordinator.

