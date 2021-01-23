Stafford and Lions to Part Ways

It has finally occurred.

The Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford will part ways.

According to NFL Network, "The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks for their star QB."

“After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start. The Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback," Tom Pelliserro reported

“The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources.”

Stafford was the first overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, his tenure did not result in success for the organization in terms of playoff success.

The team only appeared in the postseason on three occasions, losing all three contests.

With the Lions organization rebuilding, it made sense at this point in time for Stafford and the organization to part ways.

A trade for Stafford could yield the draft capital that Detroit is looking for since the team only has five selections in the 2021 NFL draft.

Even though the organization did not win the big games in the postseason, Stafford endeared himself to the city based on his toughness and commitment to the game of football.

On numerous occasions, the veteran quarterback played injured and performed admirably.

There will be no shortage of suitors who will line up for the services of a quarterback who can make all the throws and possesses elite arm talent.

