LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

General Manager Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

John Maakaron

Late Wednesday evening, WDIV-TV reported that sources close to Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions indicated trade talks for Detroit's franchise quarterback have been underway for the past few weeks. 

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded Thursday to a message from beat writer Dave Birkett, who inquired regarding the rumors. 

"100% False!!" Quinn told the Detroit Free Press.

Rumors of Stafford being traded have been circulating since the end of the season. 

ESPN analyst Bart Scott said during a segment on "Get Up" that Stafford should be traded to the Patriots

During the Super Bowl, reports again surfaced from Miami that the Lions were interested in moving on from Stafford.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is an intriguing player in this year's draft. 

If healthy, he could draw strong interest from teams looking to find their franchise quarterback. 

Teams like the Chargers, Dolphins and Raiders could all be interested in moving up to select a franchise quarterback.

As a result of the success of teams building around younger quarterbacks who don't cost much against the cap, teams have been willing to make trades to move up and select strong prospects. 

Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy enough to showcase his skills before the draft.

Detroit is considered to be in the prime position in this year's draft. 

If there is the belief that Stafford could be traded, it would indicate to some that Detroit maybe that team that selects Tagovailoa. 

Thus, driving up the demand for Detroit's pick. 

Whether or not Stafford is traded will dominate offseason discussions, but at least the discussion is being had regarding the most important position on the field. 

Related

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Trade Matthew Stafford

3 Interior Linemen Detroit Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Deal Matthew Stafford

According to a report from WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, trade talks have been underway for weeks

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia could draft QB Tua Tagovailoa to save their jobs

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Lions Fans Do Not Believe Dan Orlovsky

Lions fans are highly skeptical and do not believe that the team is two pieces away from being a contender

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

3 Interior Linemen Lions Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

These three interior linemen could help the offensive line in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Cowherd: Lions Need to Consider Drafting Tagovailoa

National radio host Colin Cowherd says Lions should draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Spotlight: LB Devon Kennard

Rachel Marie spotlights Lions LB Devon Kennard in her latest video for SI Lions Maven

rachelmariesports

Detroit Lions Rookies Earn Lowest Grade in Division

Detroit Lions rookies were graded the worst in the NFC North

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

Detroit must have a productive week at this years NFL combine

John Maakaron

In Latest Mock Draft, Lions Land DE Chase Young

Lions select Chase Young in Kyle Meinke's first mock draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

What Matt Patricia Can Learn from Andy Reid

Vito Chirco dives into one major coaching habit that Matt Patricia can glean from Andy Reid

Vito Chirco

by

gbossa