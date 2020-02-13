General Manager Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

Late Wednesday evening, WDIV-TV reported that sources close to Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions indicated trade talks for Detroit's franchise quarterback have been underway for the past few weeks.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn responded Thursday to a message from beat writer Dave Birkett, who inquired regarding the rumors.

"100% False!!" Quinn told the Detroit Free Press.

Rumors of Stafford being traded have been circulating since the end of the season.

ESPN analyst Bart Scott said during a segment on "Get Up" that Stafford should be traded to the Patriots

During the Super Bowl, reports again surfaced from Miami that the Lions were interested in moving on from Stafford.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is an intriguing player in this year's draft.

If healthy, he could draw strong interest from teams looking to find their franchise quarterback.

Teams like the Chargers, Dolphins and Raiders could all be interested in moving up to select a franchise quarterback.

As a result of the success of teams building around younger quarterbacks who don't cost much against the cap, teams have been willing to make trades to move up and select strong prospects.

Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy enough to showcase his skills before the draft.

Detroit is considered to be in the prime position in this year's draft.

If there is the belief that Stafford could be traded, it would indicate to some that Detroit maybe that team that selects Tagovailoa.

Thus, driving up the demand for Detroit's pick.

Whether or not Stafford is traded will dominate offseason discussions, but at least the discussion is being had regarding the most important position on the field.

