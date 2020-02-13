Report: Trade Talks Underway to Deal Matthew Stafford

According to an early Thursday morning report from WDIV Local 4 News, the Detroit Lions have been discussing trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford for the last couple of weeks.

"Sources close to Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have confirmed to Local 4′s Bernie Smilovitz that trade talks concerning the quarterback have been underway for a couple of weeks."

In recent weeks, more and more speculation has surfaced indicating Detroit may be willing to move on from Stafford after 11 seasons.

Holding the No. 3 pick in this year's draft positions Detroit to be able to select a quarterback if they decided to move on from Stafford.

Stafford could yield a significant return, as he is still highly viewed across the NFL.

Despite obvious arm talent, a work ethic second-to-none and toughness to start 136 consecutive games, the organization simply has not had enough success with Stafford under center.

Detroit has only appeared in the playoffs on three occasions with Stafford -- losing all three.

The closest the Lions and Stafford were to advancing in the postseason was in 2014.

Despite having a top-five NFL defense, Detroit was unable to overcome controversial calls against the Dallas Cowboys, falling 24-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff round.

Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford, amid constant rumors and articles speculating where Stafford could be traded, took to Instagram Wednesday to express that she would prefer to remain in California.

Could the Los Angeles Chargers be a preferred destination?

The organization recently moved on from 16-year veteran Philip Rivers and could look to make Detroit a reasonable offer.

Via Kelly Stafford Instagram

Drafted first overall in 2009, Stafford has spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions and has amassed significant statistical accomplishments.

Related

3 Interior Linemen Detroit Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

Lions Fans Do Not Believe Dan Orlovsky

In Latest Mock Draft, Lions Select DE Chase Young

Lions Earn Lowest Rookie Grades in Division