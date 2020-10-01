Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift is still learning opposing defenses and adjusting to life in the NFL.

Seemingly, he has rebounded nicely from his opening game mishap in which he dropped the game-winning touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, Swift only recorded six offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is leaning towards increasing the workload of veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

In reviewing the second-round draft choices of general manager Bob Quinn, one thing becomes evident -- Detroit has simply not reaped the rewards of drafting at that position under Quinn.

Here are the grades for the five players Quinn has selected in the second-round during his tenure in Detroit:

A'Shawn Robinson: C-

2019 was quite disappointing for the talented defensive lineman.

Following a 2018 season in which he recorded 49 tackles in 13 games, Robinson's playing time steadily declined under current head coach Matt Patricia.

After signing with the Rams, Robinson has started the 2020 season on the injured list and is potentially targeting a return after their bye week.

Former Lions defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Teez Tabor: F

Tabor holds the distinction of being the player Quinn publicly stated he watched the most film on and did the most scouting on prior to being selected in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the tape didn't lie and Tabor's speed significantly hindered his ability to play in Detroit's secondary. He never made much of an impact in Detroit and was released prior to the 2019 season.

Former Lions defensive back Teez Tabor © Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kerryon Johnson: C

Johnson has battled injuries his first two season's in the league.

Unfortunately, his role has been diminished with the arrival of Peterson in 2020.

Johnson is now spelling the 35-year-old veteran running back and has been relegated to a run-blocking role to start the 2020 season.

Granted, any role should be relished, but Quinn could have found a blocking back much later in the draft instead of using Johnson in this role.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jahlani Tavai: B-

Tavai ended his rookie campaign with 54 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.

His tackling has been impressive, and he appears to be steadily improving weekly since the coaching staff has placed more trust in him. His responsibilities increased Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jarrad Davis has struggled mightily and this season will be an opportunity for Tavai to cement himself as Quinn's best second-round pick.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

D'Andre Swift: C-

His debut against the Bears will unfortunately be remembered for a mistake that cost his team a touchdown late in a close football game.

The start to his career has been slow, and is understandable to some degree due to the altered offseason and lack of preseason games.

Swift will gain playing time steadily and will become a threat in the passing game sooner rather than later.

Learning from a future Hall of Famer should aid in his development and Detroit's offense should suit Swift's abilities.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

