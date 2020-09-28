SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Rookie Snap Count Observations: D'Andre Swift Barely Plays

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have not been willing to just simply hand out playing time to anybody -- even their rookies. 

Whether it's based off the specific gameplan for the week or based off of performance, certain players saw their time on the field decrease in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. 

The most surprising snap count total was rookie running back D'Andre Swift's. The 2020 second-round pick only tallied six snaps against Arizona.

Granted, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has come in, and has been utilized heavily in Darrell Bevell's offense. 

Peterson's snap count (40) was higher than Swift's (6) and Kerryon Johnson's combined (20). 

Swift should have the opportunity to see the field more in the upcoming weeks. But, his snap count against Arizona was quite surprising, given his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Guard Jonah Jackson continues to shine, and has shown an ability to play both guard positions early in his NFL career. 

It is safe to say that Jackson has been Detroit's most productive draft pick through the first three weeks of the season. 

Cornerback Jeff Okudah continues his early education, as Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tallied significant yardage. 

Despite early struggles, give Okudah the credit he is due. 

He was able to make a play when he earned his first career interception. 

He also displayed game awareness when he got up and returned the interception back into Arizona territory. 

A returning Julian Okwara -- who was a healthy scratch last week -- played just eight defensive snaps. 

Snap counts

  • G Jonah Jackson - 67 (100%)
  • CB Jeff Okudah - 59 (91%)
  • DT John Penisini - 19 (29%)
  • LB Julian Okwara - 8 (12%)
  • WR Quintez Cephus - 10 (15%)
  • RB D'Andre Swift - 6 (9%)

More from SI All Lions:

Lions' Players on Defense Demanding Respect

Despite Calls for Demise, Lions' Show Resilience in Arizona

Stafford: 'That's the Situation I Want'

Lions' End 11-Game Losing Streak

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career NFL Interception

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.  

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

John Maakaron

by

KCTruck

Predictions: Lions-Cardinals

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Cardinals

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactives: Vaitai, Golladay to Make Season Debuts

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 3 inactive list.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Lions' 11-Game Losing Streak Ends with 26-23 Victory over Cardinals

Detroit starts the 2020 season 1-2 after a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Scouting Tracy Walker

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides scouting reports on Detroit Lions safeties Tracy Walker and Will Harris

Daniel Kelly

by

RALionsFan

Through Two Games, Stafford Has Only Completed Two Deep Pass Attempts

The return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay can not come soon enough for the Detroit Lions' offense.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Man Coverage Is Ruining Lions Defense

Read more on why the Lions' ineffective man coverage is ruining Matt Patricia's defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

MelloFan

5 Questions with Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals

Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals answers five questions regarding the Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn: Who Deserves More Blame?

Does Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn deserve the most blame for the Detroit Lions struggles as an organization?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Are the Lions wasting Trey Flowers?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions are wasting the talents of defensive end Trey Flowers

Daniel Kelly

by

matt000888