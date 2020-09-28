Rookie Snap Count Observations: D'Andre Swift Barely Plays

The Detroit Lions have not been willing to just simply hand out playing time to anybody -- even their rookies.

Whether it's based off the specific gameplan for the week or based off of performance, certain players saw their time on the field decrease in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The most surprising snap count total was rookie running back D'Andre Swift's. The 2020 second-round pick only tallied six snaps against Arizona.

Granted, veteran running back Adrian Peterson has come in, and has been utilized heavily in Darrell Bevell's offense.

Peterson's snap count (40) was higher than Swift's (6) and Kerryon Johnson's combined (20).

Swift should have the opportunity to see the field more in the upcoming weeks. But, his snap count against Arizona was quite surprising, given his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Guard Jonah Jackson continues to shine, and has shown an ability to play both guard positions early in his NFL career.

It is safe to say that Jackson has been Detroit's most productive draft pick through the first three weeks of the season.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah continues his early education, as Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tallied significant yardage.

Despite early struggles, give Okudah the credit he is due.

He was able to make a play when he earned his first career interception.

He also displayed game awareness when he got up and returned the interception back into Arizona territory.

A returning Julian Okwara -- who was a healthy scratch last week -- played just eight defensive snaps.

Snap counts

G Jonah Jackson - 67 (100%)

CB Jeff Okudah - 59 (91%)

DT John Penisini - 19 (29%)

LB Julian Okwara - 8 (12%)

WR Quintez Cephus - 10 (15%)

RB D'Andre Swift - 6 (9%)

