SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions to Sign Adrian Peterson

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After clearing waivers, Peterson was able to sign with any NFL franchise.

According to Vito Chirco of SI All Lions, "He would be the veteran presence that some Lions fans and pundits alike feel that Detroit needs to add to the backfield. And there's no doubt he could provide great mentorship to Kerryon and Swift -- two runners that the organization has high hopes for and could be stars themselves one day at the position. Thus, this is one facet in which Peterson could definitely add value to the 2020 version of the Lions."

At 35 years-old, how much is left in the tank is the first question that many supporters of the Lions will wonder about. 

In 2019, the veteran running back rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns for the Washington Football Team.

Another factor that should be taken into consideration is what does the signing of Peterson mean for the running backs currently on the roster? 

After the roster cutdown, Detroit decided upon running backs D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson and Bo Scarbrough. 

Stay tuned to SI All Lions, as Sunday is typically a day that waiver claims are made and the practice squad is established. 

Related

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Make Mistake Not Signing Leonard Fournette

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not signing Leonard Fournette.

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Detroit Lions Announce Final 53-Man Roster

Here is the first look at the 2020 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether or not Detroit T.J. Hockenson can become the next Rob Gronkowski.

Daniel Kelly

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Grading the Lions' 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions have established their 53-man roster. Read more on how each position group grades out

John Maakaron

by

kidshelleen51

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could plan to use rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in their season opener against the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Tight End Isaac Nauta

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive QB David Blough

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Running Back Jason Huntley

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1