Lions to Sign Adrian Peterson

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After clearing waivers, Peterson was able to sign with any NFL franchise.

According to Vito Chirco of SI All Lions, "He would be the veteran presence that some Lions fans and pundits alike feel that Detroit needs to add to the backfield. And there's no doubt he could provide great mentorship to Kerryon and Swift -- two runners that the organization has high hopes for and could be stars themselves one day at the position. Thus, this is one facet in which Peterson could definitely add value to the 2020 version of the Lions."

At 35 years-old, how much is left in the tank is the first question that many supporters of the Lions will wonder about.

In 2019, the veteran running back rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns for the Washington Football Team.

Another factor that should be taken into consideration is what does the signing of Peterson mean for the running backs currently on the roster?

After the roster cutdown, Detroit decided upon running backs D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Ty Johnson and Bo Scarbrough.

Stay tuned to SI All Lions, as Sunday is typically a day that waiver claims are made and the practice squad is established.

