Podcast: Evaluating Detroit Lions' Ownership

John Maakaron

On the latest edition of the SI LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss Sheila Ford Hamp becoming the new Detroit Lions principal owner.

“I can absolutely guarantee you that, for myself and for my family, that we are very upset when we lose,” Ford Hamp said at her introductory media session. “There’s nothing that makes us more upset.”

She added later, “I can guarantee you nobody hates to lose more than me and my family. I am a very competitive person. I grew up playing competitive tennis and it’s an individual sport and it was me out there by myself, and, boy, I hated to lose. I still hate to lose. So, I guess that’s my message to the fans: I’ll hate to lose as much as they do, and I’ll try not to.”

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Expectations for Ford Hamp's tenure.
  • Discussing the history of the Ford family owning the Detroit Lions.
  • Coronavirus impacting the return of the NFL and other sports.
  • Should Matthew Stafford still be participating in group workouts?
  • Who are the likely starting guards for the Lions when the season begins?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed. 

COMMUNITY

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford Is a Better Quarterback than Dak Prescott

Let's explore who is the better quarterback: Matthew Stafford or Dak Prescott?

John Maakaron

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Ranking 5 Under-the-Radar Detroit Lions

Taking a look at five under-the-radar Detroit Lions players heading into the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

Are You in Favor or Against Stafford Participating in Group Workouts?

Matthew Stafford participated in a group workout Thursday with teammates at a local Michigan high school.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Coronavirus Could End Up Saving Matt Patricia's Job

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp acknowledges 'weird year.'

John Maakaron

by

Genna Rose

2020 Projections: Lions’ Starting Linebackers

Projecting who the Detroit Lions' starting linebackers will be during the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Genna Rose

Lions and NFL Should Have Player Injury Concerns Ahead of 2020 Season

NFL analyst reports more discussions should be had regarding re-acclimation into NFL football.

John Maakaron

by

Genna Rose

3 Things to Know About Sheila Ford Hamp

New Detroit Lions principal owner wants to take a deep dive into the organization.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions' NFL Roster Ranking

The Lions' NFL roster ranking is higher than some would expect. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Detroit Lions That Will Exceed Expectations

Which three Detroit Lions players will exceed expectations during the 2020 NFL season? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

OL Jonah Jackson Agrees to Terms with Lions

Lions sign third-round pick Jonah Jackson

Logan Lamorandier

by

Jason Ross Jr.