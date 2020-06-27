On the latest edition of the SI LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss Sheila Ford Hamp becoming the new Detroit Lions principal owner.

“I can absolutely guarantee you that, for myself and for my family, that we are very upset when we lose,” Ford Hamp said at her introductory media session. “There’s nothing that makes us more upset.”

She added later, “I can guarantee you nobody hates to lose more than me and my family. I am a very competitive person. I grew up playing competitive tennis and it’s an individual sport and it was me out there by myself, and, boy, I hated to lose. I still hate to lose. So, I guess that’s my message to the fans: I’ll hate to lose as much as they do, and I’ll try not to.”

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Expectations for Ford Hamp's tenure.

Discussing the history of the Ford family owning the Detroit Lions.

Coronavirus impacting the return of the NFL and other sports.

Should Matthew Stafford still be participating in group workouts?

Who are the likely starting guards for the Lions when the season begins?

