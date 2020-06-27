Kenny Golladay, one of the 10 best fantasy wideouts in 2019, won't experience regression going into his fourth year in the NFL.

His 11 touchdown receptions were both career-and-league-highs last season.

Scott Pianowski, a Fantasy Sports Writers Association award-winning writer, recently explained in his latest for Yahoo Sports that only injury can prevent Golladay from being the safest fantasy option from the Detroit Lions.

Here's what Pianowski had to say about the Northern Illinois product:

"I’m not going to sweat regression for Golladay, given that he’s likely to get a full year tied to (Lions quarterback Matthew) Stafford. Those 11 touchdowns came despite two months of absolutely grotesque quarterback play in Detroit. And even if Golladay slips to seven or eight scores, so what? It’s the era of the wide usage tree (something the Lions, incidentally, do not have); a mere three players had double-digit touchdown catches in the NFL last year. Only injury can keep Golladay from set-and-forget status."

If Golladay has a healthy Stafford throwing to him for a full season in 2020, he has a great shot at putting together consecutive double-digit TD campaigns.

Let's take a look now at some other trending Lions stories from around the web on Saturday, June 27:

Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman ranks offensive guard Joe Dahl No. 6 on his list of the Lions’ best salary-cap bargains for the 2020 season.

USA Today Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield labels keeping Stafford upright as the most critical issue for the Lions to resolve entering the '20 campaign.

DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara recaps a question and answer session with team president Rod Wood that was led by Lions radio play-by-play man Dan Miller. Among the myriad of topics was Sheila Ford Hamp taking over as principal owner of the franchise from her mother Martha Firestone Ford.

Detroit Free Press columnist Jeff Seidel writes that fans shouldn't expect much change for the organization with Ford Hamp as the new owner.

