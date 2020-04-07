AllLions
All Lions: How Detroit Lions are Staying in Shape During Covid-19 Pandemic

John Maakaron

During the Covid-19 pandemic, everybody's routines have been modified and altered to some degree. 

For professional athletes, the challenge becomes how to maintain peak physical fitness levels while quarantined in many instances. 

Team reporter Tim Twentyman reports on how several members of the Lions are staying in shape ahead of the 2020 season. 

"Today I was able to go down in my basement, I had the Peloton (bike) down there. I have different bands because I'm a big and firm believer in the TB12 Method. So, I was able to get a workout in that way," Lions safety Duron Harmon told Detroit media in a conference call. 

"That's how I'll probably continue to do my workouts until I'm able to get back out and start lifting weights. I'm going to do it that way. I have enough space to run, too, so I'll do that and keep doing everything I can to stay in shape and be ready for when it's time to come up to Detroit and start working with the team."

Lets take a look at other Lions news from around the web Tuesday, April 7th:

  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire reports on the best Lions draft pick of every season since 2000.
  • Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman explores how eager the Dolphins are to trade up with the Lions with Josh Houtz of SB Nation Dolphins blog.
  • Kyle Meinke of MLive reports on how the Lions avoided the HBO series "Hard Knocks" yet again, as the series chose to feature the Rams and Chargers for the 2020 edition.
  • In his latest MMQB column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes the Lions are 'open for business' and are among teams at the top of the draft willing to trade down. 

Comments (2)
GoBlueFann
GoBlueFann

This mock draft simulator allows you to create mock drafts with trades all for completely FREE! No subscriptions or anything of that sort! Keep up the great content with the Lions. I hope you utilize this simulator for content, please!

nflmockdraftdatabase.com/mock-draft-simulator

No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I hope there are not more injuries for the Lions! 2019 was injury plagued all year

