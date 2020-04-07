Prior to his season-ending back injury, Matthew Stafford was playing at an elite level through eight games of the 2019 season.

Based on reports that Stafford's back is fully healed, most would rank Stafford in the top-10 of all active quarterbacks playing in the league.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently released his rankings of the top-35 quarterbacks in the National Football League.

To create his list, Rosenthal explains that he factored in talent, production, age and contract.

Despite his stellar performance for the Lions, Rosenthal ranked Stafford outside of the top-10 in the league.

Stunningly, not only did Rosenthal not rank Stafford in the top-10, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was rated higher than Stafford.

Rosenthal writes that he struggled in deciding where to rank Mayfield.

"I debated Baker (Mayfield) going as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 15. Settling in here came down to one factor above all: The skillset he possessed as a rookie hasn't crumbled into dust," Rosenthal writes.

In regards to Stafford, Rosenthal has Detroit's franchise quarterback ranked 11th.

He explains that Stafford still gets the benefit of the doubt in regards to his durability.

"A top-10 finisher in my year-end QB Index in two of his last three completed seasons, Stafford was playing perhaps the best football of his career last fall before injuring his back. Considering he hadn't missed a game since 2010, he gets the benefit of the doubt when it comes to durability. Under team control for three more years at an average cap hit of $26.8 million, he's still a major asset," Rosenthal explains.

While some can argue Stafford's place in the top-10, not many will argue that Mayfield is a better quarterback than Stafford.

Rosenthal argues that Mayfield executed more impressive throws than many remember in 2019, and Cleveland should be encouraged to have such a productive young quarterback.

When Stafford returns to the football field, it shouldn't take long at all to prove he is better than Mayfield.

