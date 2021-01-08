How to Redeem Free Beer Matt Prater Won for Detroit

Read more on how Detroit Lions fans can redeem the free Bud Light won by kicker Matt Prater.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions can now redeem the free beer won by kicker Matt Prater.

Prater won Bud Light for residents of Detroit age 21 and over by kicking a longer field goal this season than Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

Prater's winning kick was a 59-yarder that put Detroit up 30-27 over Washington, as the clock expired in the Week 10 contest.

McManus had one final chance to win it for Denver residents in the last game of the regular season. His field-goal attempt was a 70-yarder, but the Raiders blocked the attempt.

"Detroit, I know we didn’t have the season we would like. However, we did win you some Bud Lights," Prater wrote after winning the challenge.

According to ESPN, "For those who asked about how to get their free Bud Light due to @MattPrater_5 here’s what I was told: Those 21+ in Michigan will be able to get their beer Jan. 8 -- Jan. 31. Fans buy one six-pack of Bud Light (up to $6.99) and visit http://MyBeerRebate.com/#/AB-3424 for redeeming details."



