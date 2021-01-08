Was Trading for Everson Griffen Worth It?

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions' pass rush struggled mightily in 2020, causing former Detroit general manager Bob Quinn to look to veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to try and upgrade the defensive line.

Prior to joining Detroit, Griffen appeared in seven games for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 20 tackles, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Detroit gave up its sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and now only possesses five total draft selections.

In the past few days, Griffen has tweeted numerous times about his desire to play again for the Minnesota Vikings.

“If you want it, come get it," Griffen told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Thursday.

In only seven games with Detroit, Griffen was one of the most productive members of the defensive line.

He secured 3.5 sacks, and recorded five quarterback hits against the Washington Football Team, matching a franchise single-game record.

It is interesting that he has been so open about his desire to play for one of Detroit's divisional rivals, a team he spent a large portion of his career playing for.

In retrospect, was it worth it for Detroit to trade for the veteran defensive end and give up precious draft capital?

Vote here.

