Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bears

The Detroit Lions are currently 5.5-point betting favorites to defeat the Chicago Bears Sunday at Ford Field.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 140 yards against Detroit's defense in the first meeting earlier this season.

The Lions were able to leave Chicago with a 31-30 victory, as the Bears missed an extra-point try in the divisional contest.

For Detroit's defense, it will be their first opportunity to rebound after a disastrous performance in Week 16.

The Carolina Panthers were quite confident they could establish the run against Aaron Glenn's defense, despite the colder temperatures at Bank of America Stadium.

"Didn’t really look at it in regards to that because regardless of the weather we felt like we were going to have to come in and establish the run," Panthers coach Steve Wilks said, via All Panthers. "But the one thing that we did talk about in regards to not allowing it. That’s somewhat been the theme all year. We don’t allow it to get in the way. We went out there and practiced outside yesterday with a walk-through. It was extremely windy. We went out there and faced it early on so today wouldn’t be an issue for us."

The Lions will have another test this weekend, as the team is now forced to win their final two games and scoreboard watch in order to determine if they will be involved in the postseason.

