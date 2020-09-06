Jason Huntley Claimed by Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have successfully claimed former Detroit Lions running back Jason Huntley.

Many felt that Huntley had a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot on the Lions this season.

Huntley was Detroit's second selection of the fifth round -- No. 172 overall -- from New Mexico State.

Detroit secured this pick and the No. 121 overall selection via a Day 3 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In four seasons at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 games. He also secured seven receiving touchdowns.

Through the first few weeks of training camp, he demonstrated lightning-fast speed and steady growth with each passing day and practice.

He did struggle in the area of special teams, as he routinely dropped punts and did not gain a foothold in the return game.

In the end, Detroit decided to enter the 2020 season with Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson.

On Sunday, Detroit added veteran running back Adrian Peterson to the mix to provide another option for an offense in need of some power at the running back position.

