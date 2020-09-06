SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Jason Huntley Claimed by Eagles

John Maakaron

The Philadelphia Eagles have successfully claimed former Detroit Lions running back Jason Huntley. 

Many felt that Huntley had a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot on the Lions this season.

Huntley was Detroit's second selection of the fifth round -- No. 172 overall -- from New Mexico State.

Detroit secured this pick and the No. 121 overall selection via a Day 3 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In four seasons at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns in 46 games. He also secured seven receiving touchdowns.

Through the first few weeks of training camp, he demonstrated lightning-fast speed and steady growth with each passing day and practice.

He did struggle in the area of special teams, as he routinely dropped punts and did not gain a foothold in the return game.

In the end, Detroit decided to enter the 2020 season with Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson. 

On Sunday, Detroit added veteran running back Adrian Peterson to the mix to provide another option for an offense in need of some power at the running back position. 

Related

Lions to Sign Adrian Peterson

Grading the Lions 53-Man Roster

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Make Mistake Not Signing Leonard Fournette

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not signing Leonard Fournette.

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Grading the Lions' 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions have established their 53-man roster. Read more on how each position group grades out

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

Detroit Lions Announce Final 53-Man Roster

Here is the first look at the 2020 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether or not Detroit T.J. Hockenson can become the next Rob Gronkowski.

Daniel Kelly

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

2020 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

The Detroit Lions are third in the NFL waiver wire order. Follow along to see who makes the practice squad this season.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions to Sign Adrian Peterson

Lions to sign Adrian Peterson to a one-year contract.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could plan to use rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in their season opener against the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Barry Sanders Welcomes Adrian Peterson to Detroit

Barry Sanders is excited to see Adrian Peterson in Detroit.

John Maakaron