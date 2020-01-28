Richard Sherman Didn't Like Lions' Culture, Rejected Contract Offer

In 2018, Richard Sherman decided against joining the Detroit Lions based upon the culture surrounding the organization.

Sherman sat down for a conversation with David Lombardi of The Athletic and revealed that he turned down more guaranteed money from Detroit.

He was reportedly guaranteed $20 million dollars in Detroit's contract offer.

Turned it down.

After spending time with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Sherman realized that San Francisco was a better fit for him than Detroit.

“But that’s not the kind of football I want to play. The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way and that’s really not the way I do football," Sherman said via The Athletic.

"Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I’m very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win."

Sherman expressed that the culture in Seattle was more relaxed and was a better fit for him and his style of football.

He indicated that he didn't want to be run into the ground, and the Lions were known then to condition every day after practice.

Sherman felt that he would be run into the ground based upon the methods Detroit goes to prepare during the week.

