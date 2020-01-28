LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Richard Sherman Didn't Like Lions' Culture, Rejected Contract Offer

John Maakaron

In 2018, Richard Sherman decided against joining the Detroit Lions based upon the culture surrounding the organization.

Sherman sat down for a conversation with David Lombardi of The Athletic and revealed that he turned down more guaranteed money from Detroit.

He was reportedly guaranteed $20 million dollars in Detroit's contract offer.

Turned it down.

After spending time with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Sherman realized that San Francisco was a better fit for him than Detroit. 

“But that’s not the kind of football I want to play. The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way and that’s really not the way I do football," Sherman said via The Athletic. 

"Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture and I’m very comfortable with the things they do and I really believe we can win."

Sherman expressed that the culture in Seattle was more relaxed and was a better fit for him and his style of football. 

He indicated that he didn't want to be run into the ground, and the Lions were known then to condition every day after practice. 

Sherman felt that he would be run into the ground based upon the methods Detroit goes to prepare during the week. 

Related

Draft Profile: Josh Uche

Watch: WR Kenny Golladay Pro Bowl Highlights

Late Round Sleeper Who Can Bolster Lions' Defensive Line

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Late Round Sleeper Who Can Bolster Lions Defensive Line

Edge Alex Highsmith is a fit for Matt Patricia and Lions defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

Da Ti

Draft Profile: Josh Uche

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Michigan LB Josh Uche in the latest "Draft Profile" piece for SI Lions Maven

Vito Chirco

Watch: WR Kenny Golladay Pro Bowl Highlights

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay caught three passes for 109 yards during this years Pro Bowl

John Maakaron

Talk in NFL Circles is "Matthew Stafford Might Be On the Move This Offseason"

Rumors are continuing that Matthew Stafford could be traded

John Maakaron

by

Kenkren1$

Former GM Martin Mayhew Says Lions "Probably Beat Dallas" With Aaron Donald

Former Lions general manager recalls passing on Aaron Donald

John Maakaron

Darius Slay Says Kobe Bryant "Gave Me a lot of Encouraging Words"

Darius Slay and other Pro Bowlers found out about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant just prior to the start of Pro Bowl

John Maakaron

2020 Pro Bowl Report

Watch the latest video from Rachel Marie, as she takes in the Pro Bowl experience

rachelmariesports

Will Matthew Stafford Be a Detroit Lion in 2021?

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's cap hit is much lower to move on from him after 2020

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

3 Players Who Improved Draft Stock Following Senior Bowl Practices

These three players impressed many during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl

John Maakaron

3 Free Agents Lions Should Avoid

Our Logan Lamorandier offers three free agents the Lions should avoid at all costs this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

by

Frogpond