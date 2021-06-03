Lions Waive FB Nick Bawden

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have parted ways with fullback Nick Bawden.

Unfortunately, Bawden was not able to stay on the field due to knee injuries his first two years in the league.

One of the fullback's best attributes coming out of San Diego State was his ability to run block and catch the football.

Neither trait showed up with regularlity at the NFL level.

In terms of pass-catching, Bawden has recorded only four career catches for a total of 17 yards.

Bawden, a 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of San Diego State, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during an OTA practice his first offseason.

He returned to the Lions roster in 2019 and appeared in 10 games, before another knee injury ended his season prematurely.

On the blocking front, Bawden was the worst-graded run-blocking fullback in the NFL in 2019. His 87.1 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade was the highest on the team in 2019, and it was top five for all NFL tight ends and backs.

Bawden's difficulties staying healthy allowed Jason Cabinda to win Detroit's fullback job.

"I was able to take some reps last year during the season when Nick (Bawden) went down," Cabinda told the Lions team website. "In terms of the conversations, I've always been a team-first kind of guy. Whatever the team needs. That's kind of the type of dude I've always been. I'm really just in a position that wherever I'm needed, I'll do."

