Lions Jashon Cornell Violates League Policy, Suspended First 3 Games

Detroit Lions Jashon Cornell has apologized publicly for making an error in judgement last season.

The start of Jashon Cornell's NFL career is not going as planned.

Cornell was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round with the 235th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He unfortunately was placed on injured reserve and missed his rookie season after he injured his left Achilles tendon during a one-on-one pass-rushing drill near the end of a training camp practice.

On Thursday, it was reported that Cornell will now miss the first three games of the 2021 NFL season due to a violation of the league's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

Cornell will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon. Sept. 27, following the team’s Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornell posted on social media, "I was informed today by the NFL that I would have to miss the first 3 games of the season. Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character. I have owned it and worked on learning from it.

"Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap."

