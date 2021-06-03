Inside Allen Park: Recapping Detroit Lions Week 2 OTA Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the football field this week for the second week of OTA practices.

On Thursday, SI All Lions had the opportunity to observe the nearly 90-minute practice session.

Here are the main takeaways from this week's OTA session that was open to the media.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has arrived

The veteran defensive lineman is now fully participating in OTAs and is "all business," according to the coaching staff.

He handles his business, he’s a true pro," head coach Dan Campbell said. "I mean, he walked right in the door and you could tell. He’s been honed in on the Zooms and his technique is like spot-on. There again, it’s walk-through for him. And then you see the fundamental work, which is a little more full-speed. But he’s just, he’s a pro. He’s a vet, he’s a pro that understands what it’s supposed to look like and he’s all business."

Players who missed OTA practice on Thursday

Here is the list of players that did not participate in practice:

RB Rakeem Boyd

FB Nick Bawden

WR Damien Ratley

WR Tom Kennedy

TE Charlie Taumoepeau

OT Tyrell Crosby

LB Jamie Collins

LB Derrick Barnes

DE Austin Bryant

DT John Penisini

Running backs ready to prove they can bring the 'juice'

The Detroit Lions running backs room has the potential to significantly aid the offense to move the football.

The tandem of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams is poised to lead this football team on the offensive side of the ball.

Williams beat a defender late in practice and let it be clearly known with some lighthearted trash talking that he was ready to perform in the passing game.

Following practice, Williams emphatically stated, "It just feels good. I am trying to tell the defense, "Don't look at this number. Don't look at No. 30 and think that running routes is easy. I want all of that." If you think you are frisky, come one-on-one. I want all of that. People haven't seen this side yet. They are about to get this juice. They about to get all this swag daddy. It is just me getting better and better."

The running backs were the focus of the passing game early in practice, as Swift, Williams, Jermar Jefferson and Dedrick Mills all caught passes early.

Running backs coach Duce Staley was working with all of the backs on the passing game during the portion that was closely observed.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle struggled

Boyle struggled to hit his targets when it was his turn under center. He was observed overshooting and missing multiple receivers during several consecutive reps prior to a completion.

Jared Goff continues to perform well and is connecting with his tight ends during drills.

“Look, I don’t want to get too far on this right now, but I’ll tell you what; yesterday, it was impressive. He made some throws yesterday that were -- my gosh -- they were outstanding," Campbell noted. Just pinpoint, accurate throws. He was good on his reads. I felt like he had one bad throw yesterday, and it was really more he was late on the throw. I want to say he made about five throws that were just, ‘Wow. OK, that’s really good. Really good.’ Just pinpoint, back-shoulder, guy running up on a wheel and it’s back-shoulder right on the ear, or up the seam, or an out-route to (T.J.) Hockenson, threw it right by the defender where only he could get it."

Wideout Victor Bolden made a highlight reel sliding catch on a sideline route. Bolden is in competition with Amon-Ra St. Brown to secure a roster position.

Here are the rest of the general observations from Allen Park: