AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Jamie Collins to Younger Players: "Don't Mess Up Our Money"

John Maakaron

Now that professional sports have returned to action, athletes cannot afford to act irresponsibly. 

Last week, Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers was investigated by the NBA for risky activities he participated in while away from the "bubble" intended to keep players safe. 

Williams was spotted at a strip club with rapper Jack Harlow.

Despite Harlow claiming it was an old photograph, Williams is clearly wearing a mask that was provided by the resort players have been assigned to reside at, away from friends and family.

Thus Williams not only jeopardized his health, but the health of his teammates by acting irresponsibly.

The NFL has informed it's players that teams may discipline players for "conduct detrimental for engaging in High-Risk COVID Conduct."

NFL athletes have been informed not to attend indoor night clubs, bars, house parties, indoor music concert or professional sporting events with more than 15 people in attendance.  

Speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports, Detroit Lions veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a strong message for younger athletes who may not take the rules as seriously as established veterans.

“We’ll be talking to the young guys about what to do at night. I’ll never tell a guy not to live, but I will tell ‘em: ‘Stay home, be smart. Don’t mess up our money,'" Collins told King.

Collins added, “We gotta find a way to get all 90 guys to do the right thing. That’s hard. New guys, rookies, might want to get out and party. It’s not just about one person. You bleed together, you sweat together, you do not want to play with vets’ money. Men look at it totally different than boys. Kids are gonna be kids, especially in a new environment for the first time. That’s gonna be really important.”

Related

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for a Playoff Spot

Roundtable: What Will Be Lions' Most Important Position Battle in Training Camp?

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

5 Players Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Players Detroit Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wasted a 2017 second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

John Maakaron

by

Rickithebear

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for Playoff Spot

Read more why the Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth in 2020.

John Maakaron

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

Should Matthew Stafford attend meetings and train away from Detroit's practice facility until the start of the season?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

The latest Detroit Lions podcast discusses concerns about the offensive line and keeping Matthew Stafford healthy in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What Will Be Lions' Most Important Position Battle during Training Camp?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

Mailbag: Will Kenny Golladay Lead the NFL in TD Receptions?

Read more on whether Kenny Golladay will lead the league in TD receptions in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Top 5 Running Backs in Detroit Lions Team History

This article covers the greatest running backs in Lions history. For each highlighted player, we'll review statistics, accolades and awards, and their impact on the franchise.

Jesse Unk

by

JCM31179

A Surprising Stat from the Detroit Lions' 2019 Offense

Lions offense became quite conservative in the second half of football games in 2019.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Can Jamie Collins Replicate 2019 Sack Production in Detroit?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins can replicate his 2019 sack production

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

The Detroit Lions and the majority of NFL training camps are set to open next week after the NFLPA ratifies changes to CBA.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1