Jamie Collins to Younger Players: "Don't Mess Up Our Money"

Now that professional sports have returned to action, athletes cannot afford to act irresponsibly.

Last week, Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers was investigated by the NBA for risky activities he participated in while away from the "bubble" intended to keep players safe.

Williams was spotted at a strip club with rapper Jack Harlow.

Despite Harlow claiming it was an old photograph, Williams is clearly wearing a mask that was provided by the resort players have been assigned to reside at, away from friends and family.

Thus Williams not only jeopardized his health, but the health of his teammates by acting irresponsibly.

The NFL has informed it's players that teams may discipline players for "conduct detrimental for engaging in High-Risk COVID Conduct."

NFL athletes have been informed not to attend indoor night clubs, bars, house parties, indoor music concert or professional sporting events with more than 15 people in attendance.

Speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports, Detroit Lions veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a strong message for younger athletes who may not take the rules as seriously as established veterans.

“We’ll be talking to the young guys about what to do at night. I’ll never tell a guy not to live, but I will tell ‘em: ‘Stay home, be smart. Don’t mess up our money,'" Collins told King.

Collins added, “We gotta find a way to get all 90 guys to do the right thing. That’s hard. New guys, rookies, might want to get out and party. It’s not just about one person. You bleed together, you sweat together, you do not want to play with vets’ money. Men look at it totally different than boys. Kids are gonna be kids, especially in a new environment for the first time. That’s gonna be really important.”

Related

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for a Playoff Spot

Roundtable: What Will Be Lions' Most Important Position Battle in Training Camp?

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

5 Players Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?