Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

The single most important determining factor for the success of the Detroit Lions this season is the health of franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

If Stafford misses any significant period of time due to injury, even the most loyal supporters wouldn't expect many victories.

To make matters worse, a global pandemic has added another variable into the equation.

If Stafford inadvertently catches COVID-19 during training camp, his preparations for the upcoming season would certainly be altered.

In recent weeks, talk around the league has been about keeping a quarterback away from the team, just in case a significant spread of the virus occurs suddenly.

According to Pro Football Talk, "Per a league source, the notion of peeling a quarterback away from the rest of the team and keeping him quarantined has begun to spread, as coaches begin to crystallize their plans for the coming season."

The interesting debate becomes which players should be quarantined.

Is the starter, the backup or the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart the right choice to be quarantined?

Coaches must also weigh the pros and cons of having the entire team together.

Despite following standard protocols, the risk of infection still remains the scariest factor affecting NFL teams.

Stafford has experience working with the entire offense, and can certainly acclimate quickly once the first week of the season approaches.

It just may be the best option to have Stafford away from the team until the start of the season.

