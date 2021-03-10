Jared Goff Listed as Franchise-Tag Deadline Loser

Does Jared Goff have any real chance of being successful while playing for the Detroit Lions?

The decision not to franchise tag wide receiver Kenny Golladay or defensive end Romeo Okwara officially signals the beginning of a long rebuild for the Detroit Lions.

While Okwara may end up remaining in Detroit, the days of Golladay hauling in deep passes in Motown are likely over.

For quarterback Jared Goff, losing a talented wideout means the chances of him achieving success with his new team just got that much more difficult.

Upon his arrival, the former Los Angeles Rams signal-caller will have to develop a connection with wideouts Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus, along with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

According to CBS Sports, Goff might be feeling a little disappointed due to his new team not really making an effort to surround him with a proven No. 1 wide receiver.

"Golladay wasn't likely to stick around Detroit anyway, but the Lions' new QB might've at least preferred his team make an effort at giving him someone to throw the ball to," NFL writer Cody Benjamin explains. "Now, Goff is positioned to be passing to ... Tyrell Williams? Quintez Cephus? Is the second guy even real? Eh, maybe it won't matter anyway, because the Lions seem pretty open to drafting Goff's replacement."

When the trade between the Rams and Lions becomes official on March 17, Goff will be tasked with learning a new offense and making the best out of an obviously challenging situation.

