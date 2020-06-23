Ohio State product and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell, the Lions' seventh-round draft pick this past April, was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded DTs from the 2020 draft class.

In fact, according to PFF, he received the fourth-best grade (90.2) of the tackles on the defensive side of the ball in the 2020 class.

Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles.

It appears Detroit general manager Bob Quinn got some really good value with the final pick in his fifth draft as front-office head honcho.

Let’s take a look now at some of the other trending Lions stories from around the web:

DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O’Hara provides his outlook for what it will look like heading into year No. 2 under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

The Detroit Free Press' Carlos Monarrez highlights new Lions defensive back Duron Harmon's love of fatherhood.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms revealed via his "Unbuttoned" podcast that he believes second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson can be a "superstar" and "George Kittle"-like.

Pride of Detroit's Mansur Shaheen continued his ranking of the 34 draft picks made by Quinn from 2016-19. He provided his 25th-16th-ranked players in his latest piece.

