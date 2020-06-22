When the Detroit Lions selected D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many felt he had an immediate opportunity to be impactful.

According to NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager, Swift is the rookie who will make the biggest impact in the NFC North this season.

As Schrager explained on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Monday,

“We know the pedigree from Georgia if you want to go back to Herschel Walker, Terrell Davis, right up to recent history with Knowshon Moreno and others, we can. D’Andre Swift in the second round, Sony Michel went in the first round, Nick Chubb in the second round, Todd Gurley in the first round. It might be running back U, and D’Andre Swift might be the first one coming to the Lions where he can actually say, ‘you know what, I’m going to turn around an organization.’ The Barry Sanders' shadow is still looming. D’Andre Swift might be ready to take on that responsibility and take them to the next level.”

The ex-Bulldogs running back is likely to enter the league with a chip on his shoulder due to falling to the second round.

If Swift can establish strong play-making abilities early on with Detroit, he might just force the coaching staff to put the ball in his hands and to make him the starter sooner rather than later.

Related

How Matt Patricia Grew as Lions Coach During Virtual Offseason

What Should Detroit Lions Offer WR Kenny Golladay?

Should the Detroit Lions Be Quarantined in a Bubble During NFL Season?