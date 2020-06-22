Could Lions Move on From Matthew Stafford If 2020 Season Tanks?

Matthew Stafford is a quarterback who is hotly debated both locally and nationally.

On the latest podcast edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Stafford is characterized by Simms as the one of the greatest throwers in the history of the National Football League.

"Disrespected throughout his career. It drives me crazy," Simms said. "One of the greatest arms and throwers in the history of the sport. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for that because he’s in the same division as the guy with the greatest arm in the history of the sport, in my opinion, in Aaron Rodgers."

This upcoming season is a pivotol one for the Detroit Lions.

Stafford will be returning from a serious back injury that derailed his 2019 season.

Prior to missing the final eight games, the productivity displayed by Stafford and Detroit's offense was comparable to the best seasons of his career.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Simms goes on to explain that he is expecting Detroit's franchise passer to continue the momentum he gained in 2019 to have a "big-time year."

"If it's not, we might see an organizational move from him too, to where they might just go, 'Okay, we're going to get new coaches in here, we're going to get a fresh new look,' and maybe Stafford ends up somewhere else. So I think this is a big year for Patricia and Stafford that way," said Simms.

