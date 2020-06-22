AllLions
What Should the Detroit Lions Offer Kenny Golladay?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is one of the NFL's biggest bargains. 

The fourth-year wide receiver is set to count only $2.3 million against Detroit's cap in the final year of his contract. 

In 2019, Golladay secured 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdown grabs.

According to Over the Cap, here are the highest-paid wide receivers heading into the 2020 NFL season:

  • 1.) Falcons WR Julio Jones: $22 million
  • 2.) Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: $20 million
  • 3.) Saints WR Michael Thomas: $19.3 million
  • 4.) Bengals WR A.J. Green: $18.2 million
  • 5.) Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: $18 million

The consensus among Lions' supporters is that Golladay should not be compensated as the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Golladay is worth securing for many years to come, and Detroit general manager Bob Quinn might respond by making him at least among the 10 highest-paid wideouts in the league.

Based on Golladay's productivity, a comparable contract offer could be in the range of the Dallas Cowboys' agreement with Amari Cooper. 

The Cowboys signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million agreement, with up to $40 million guaranteed back in March.

As Justin Rogers of The Detroit News explains,

"A five-year, $85 million contract with $50 million fully guaranteed would be an enticing offer. By annual value, it would still make Golladay the seventh-highest-paid player at his position, while giving him added long-term assurance through the guarantees.

A one-year franchise tag for Golladay would cost the Lions $18.3 million."

If an extension is able to be agreed upon, it will likely be in the month prior to the start of the regular season start.

