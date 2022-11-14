Jeff Okudah Bust Talk Is Now Officially Over

Early in his NFL career, Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has endured injuries, upheaval of the team's coaching staff and a grueling rehabilitation process in order to comeback from a torn Achilles.

Now in this third season, the 23-year-old defensive back has made plays and has worked his way to become an integral part of the Lions' defense.

On Sunday, Okudah's fourth quarter interception of quarterback Justin Fields set the stage for the Lions to earn a comeback victory, the team's third victory of the season.

“I mean, honestly, I’m just enjoying this year. I’ve been through a lot of things my first two years, had plenty of lows. So I don’t take any of these moments for granted," Okudah said, via the team's social media channel. “Winning these games, being able to make plays, I don’t take any of that for granted. I’ve seen the other side of it. So I’m enjoying every single moment because you never know when the moment will be over.”

Following the game, Fields expressed the Lions defense was able to recognize the play and pressured him to make a throw that he never wants to make again.

"Just a dumb play. I can assure that will never happen again for the rest of my career," Fields said, when asked about the interception tossed to his former Ohio State teammate. "The D-end sniffed it out, I tried to move him a little bit and tried to float it over to Cole Kmet. Just overthrew it a little bit. Just got to dirt it and move on to the next play."