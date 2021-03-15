Jets Land Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis will have a new home in 2021.

According to ESPN, Davis will sign with the New York Jets for one season and $7 million.

Davis was the Lions' first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The last regime -- led by former general manager Bob Quinn -- decided to decline the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie deal before the start of the 2020 campaign.

It led to the Florida product suiting up for less than 30 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in the 14 games that he played in -- his lowest amount of playing time since entering the league.

Yet, he still impressed head coach Dan Campbell during the new Detroit head man's film study sessions with new Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket back in January, Campbell pointed out Davis as a player he made sure his tight ends prepared for when he coached the tight ends in New Orleans.

“One of the first things I circled was, man, if we’re running inside zone and we’re running our 42 ace, our lead draw, and you’re leading on No. 40, man, you better fricking be ready for him to drop his hat and hit you right under the chin," Campbell said. "He will literally split your chin open, and knock your hat off. So, look, there’s little things that you circle in there, just on guys that they had."

