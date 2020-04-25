New Detroit OG Jonah Jackson Built Rapport with Lions at Senior Bowl

Detroit franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford got a little more protection last night with third-round selection Jonah Jackson.

The offensive guard from Ohio State made a huge impression on the Lions' coaching staff at the Senior Bowl, and put himself high up on Detroit’s draft board.

“The experience I had with (Offensive Line Coach Hank) Fraley, (Assistant Offensive Line Coach Billy) Yates, coach ‘Bev’ (Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator) – it was second-to-none," Jackson said. "The amount of knowledge that I was able gain in that six days of practice was incredible. Just the different techniques that you have to use against the bigger cats in the League – coach Fraley definitely has his guys in Detroit teed up, and I’m ready to get teed up with them.”

The former Buckeye is ready to make an impression in Detroit.

“But, I had no clue how this whole thing was going to unfold, but I’m happy and blessed that I’m a Detroit Lion now,” Jackson said.

Jackson was teammates with Lions’ first-round selection Jeff Okudah while they were at Ohio State.

“Jeff, he’s a brother. He’s a fellow Buckeye,” Jackson said. “We definitely built a good rapport over the short time I was there. But, a great dude and a great competitor. Somebody that I’m ready to go to war with.”

After showing a dominant skill set at both guard positions, the Lions are happy to bring Jackson aboard.

When asked about what position he is more comfortable at, he showed his true team-first attitude, and commented, “Wherever they need me.”

Related

New Lions EDGE Rusher Julian Okwara Is Thrilled to Be in Detroit

All A's: Detroit Lions Have a Stellar Day 2 of NFL Draft

Lions Move Up in Third Round to Select Guard Jonah Jackson

D'Andre Swift's Favorite Running Back Is Barry Sanders