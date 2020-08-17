SI.com
Jonah Jackson Gets First Team Reps Early in Training Camp

John Maakaron

The first Detroit Lions padded practice of training camp wrapped up after approximately 72 minutes at the Allen Park practice facility.

Rookie offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was the only first-year player that saw consistent first team snaps at the right guard position.

“His one season with the Buckeyes, he did a heck of a job, I thought, supporting not only JK Dobbins but (Justin) Fields,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier this offseason. “He's good in the pass game with protection, and he's a solid blocker. Not only does he move defenders off the line, but he got to that second level and landed some really good shots.”

In 2019, Jackson started all 14 games at left guard for the Buckeyes, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He also permitted only one sack on 1,020 pass-blocking reps.

From all accounts, veteran Joe Dahl is the favorite to start for now at left guard due to his experience playing the position at the NFL level.

But, he doesn't have a stranglehold on the gig. 

If Jackson continues to show promise, he will likely have a strong opportunity to earn the starter's job at the right guard position.

Meanwhile, at running back, veteran Kerryon Johnson -- as expected -- saw the most action on Day 1, while rookie D’Andre Swift worked behind him.

