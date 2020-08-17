In only his third season in the NFL, running back Kerryon Johnson is the longest-tenured running back on Detroit's roster.

Johnson would like to gain more of a foothold in the league. But, in order for that to be accomplished, he must first overcome missing time due to injuries.

In just two seasons, Johnson has missed 14 games due to injuries.

In order to achieve more of a balanced offensive attack, Detroit has used valuable draft resources to try and boost the rushing attack.

Recall, Detroit used a second-round selection back in 2018 when Johnson was the No. 43 overall pick.

In 2020, Lions general manager Bob Quinn selected D'Andre Swift in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick to add a complementary rusher to Detroit's running backs room.

In a recent interview with Fox 2 Sports (WJBK-TV), Johnson explained the changes he made to his offseason routine.

"This offseason, I really tried to focus on mobility over strength," Johnson said. "Not doing so much of the heavy-weight lifting that normally I would be doing. I was able to do a lot of things on my own. It was very free. It was very relieving. Actually, it was pretty freaking good in my opinion."

No question, Quinn has made it known that carries will be split and Detroit will implement a running back-by-committee approach.

For Johnson, remaining healthy will ensure that he remains part of the committee -- for this season and for many seasons to come

