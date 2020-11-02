SI.com
Kelly Stafford's Review of Ford Field: 'I Was Falling Asleep'

John Maakaron

Prior to their Week 8 clash with the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions were not able to host any fans due to the global pandemic. 

Five-hundred family members and friends attended Sunday's contest, though.  

Among them was Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford, who took to Instagram to reply to comments made by Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and to share her thoughts on being at the game with her family.

“I can’t tell you how dead it was," Rivers said following his team's 41-21 victory. “It was unbelievable. It felt a little bit less than Chicago to me, at least early on. But, our guys, the hoots and hollers from our guys on the sideline early on in the game -- I know we didn’t come out and set the house on fire by any means. But, we sustained it, though, for four quarters."

lions5
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford expressed that she experienced a similar vibe taking in the game at Ford Field, and compared the experience in Detroit to what she experienced when she attended last week's Lions contest in Atlanta.

"Was in Atl last weekend and a total different vibe. Understand we can't have fans, but sh*t I was falling asleep. Can I be the DJ?!"

It is quite tough to create a festive environment when the Lions are losing by multiple touchdowns. 

But, the entertainment staff should take note of this review, and it should consider making some changes -- even if they're only minor.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Maybe it was the play of her husband as the reason she was falling asleep???

kidshelleen51
kidshelleen51

500 people is a ridiculous amount of fans, why bother? This is life under a dictatorship Michigan. Wake up. Gretchen doesn't know best.

OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

Forward dowwwwwwn the field. I can agree, the game experience is pretty boring at times at Ford Field

