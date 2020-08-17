Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay admitted during a Monday video conference that he indeed tested positive for coronavirus.

He expressed mild symptoms including a fever that lasted for a period of 48 hours.

At this time, he reports being asymptomatic, and is 100% healthy and ready to participate in daily practices at Detroit Lions training camp.

By all accounts, the emerging wide receiver is one of the NFL's biggest bargains.

The fourth-year veteran is set to count only $2.3 million against Detroit's cap in the final year of his contract.

In 2019, Golladay secured 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdown grabs.

In the first week of testing, eight players tested positive besides Golladay -- including tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

At the present time, no members of the Lions roster are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson revealed that being on the COVID-19 list was "lonely" but that he didn’t experience many symptoms.

He also noted his father brought hime weights so he could stay busy and work out during the time he was away from the Allen Park practice facility.

Related

Jonah Jackson Gets First-Team Reps Day 1 of Training Camp

5 Under-the-Radar Detroit Lions to Watch in Training Camp

SI Lions Roundtable: Detroit Lions 2020 Predictions

Kerryon Johnson Explains Plan to Stay Healthy in 2020

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 1 Live Blog