Report: Lions Close to Extending Kenny Golladay

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay is due for a contract extension. 

And general manager Bob Quinn has made it a habit of handing out contract extensions in late August or early September.

The fourth-year wide receiver is set to count only $2.3 million against Detroit's cap in the final year of his contract.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, "Per a league source, the Lions are closing in on an extension with the fourth-year receiver."

In 2019, Golladay secured 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdown grabs.

According to Over the Cap, here are the highest-paid wide receivers heading into the 2020 NFL season:

  • 1.) Falcons WR Julio Jones: $22 million
  • 2.) Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: $20 million
  • 3.) Saints WR Michael Thomas: $19.3 million
  • 4.) Bengals WR A.J. Green: $18.2 million
  • 5.) Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: $18 million

Many analysts are projecting that Golladay could earn an extension in the neighborhood of $16-$18M per season.

On Tuesday, Taylor Decker reached a new contract agreement with the organization that drafted him in the first round in 2016.

The agreement is for six years and $85 million, and includes $37.5 million in fully guaranteed money.

