Kenny Golladay Says Jeff Okudah's 'Head Is Probably Spinning'

Vito Chirco

Jeff Okudah had his "Welcome to the league, rookie" moment on Day 1 of padded practice at Lions training camp Monday.

Okudah got the chance to line up against fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and boy, did Golladay take full advantage of the opportunity.

Golladay, who along with fellow Detroit veteran wideout Marvin Jones Jr. coerced Okudah to go head-to-head with the first-teamers in one-on-ones, showed up the former Ohio State standout defensive back on an out route that went toward the sideline. 

It sent Okudah spinning into the turf, and Golladay went on to catch the pass uncontested.

"His head is probably spinning,” Golladay said about Okudah during a Zoom video conference Monday. “He’s got a lot going on. Me and Marv just tried to tell him, like, ‘Just come up here and get some work with us. Don’t hang around the back. Just come up and get some work with the competition you’ll be seeing on Sunday, you know?’" 

The moment served as a great example of what the Lions' 2020 first-round pick -- the No. 3 overall selection -- will have to get used to facing at the NFL level.

Throughout the majority of the day, he spent time working with the reserves, while second-year defensive back Amani Oruwariye saw a healthy amount of reps with the first team. 

Okudah will regularly be expected to cover opposing teams' No. 1 wideouts -- receivers that are as good as, if not better than Golladay.

His first regular season test will come Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron
John Maakaron

Editor

Welcome to the NFL rookie cornerback!

