Kenny Golladay Leaves with Hip Injury, Questionable to Return

Detroit's offense could have just suffered a major blow.

Star wideout Kenny Golladay left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts prematurely with a hip injury.

Up until the point of his injury, Golladay had been targeted on four occasions, but did not secure any receptions.

Detroit's offense struggled mightily in the first half against Indianapolis, as the team only secured 80 net yards of offense and five first downs.

Along with Golladay's injury, the Colts also lost their star wideout in T.Y. Hilton to injury.

Hilton will miss the rest of the game with a groin injury.

On Detroit's ensuing offensive possession, Marvin Hall lined up in Golladay's place.

Golladay missed the team's first two regular season contests against the Bears and Packers with a hamstring injury.

Detroit went on to lose both contests against its NFC North divisional rivals.

On the season, Golladay has recorded 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

The organization has yet to sign the fourth-year wideout to a long-term contract extension, as he is currently playing on his rookie deal.

