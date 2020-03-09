AllLions
Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

John Maakaron

Running back Kenyan Drake is a player the Arizona Cardinals would like to bring back in 2020.

The biggest issue is that Drake may not be willing to take the "hometown discount" in order to return to Arizona.

According to reports, Drake is seeking at least $8 million per season. At that rate, Drake would likely not be re-signed by Arizona.

"Kenyan Drake is an obvious one to watch for the Lions since they tried to get him last year," Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted last week.

Bob Quinn has attempted to sign free-agent running backs the past two seasons to help bolster the Lions rushing attack.

On both occasions, Quinn has been unsuccessful in finding the complementary running back to pair alongside Kerryon Johnson.

Detroit could look to this year's draft, but Quinn has made it known that his preference is to acquire talent through free agency. 

Improving the run game would go a long way to help Detroit secure more victories in 2020. 

Last season, Detroit's run game finished ranked 21st in the league.

Drake started 2019 with the Miami Dolphins prior to being traded to Arizona. 

In 2019, Drake rushed for 817 rushing yards on 170 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He also contributed 345 receiving yards. 

In Detroit, his dual-threat potential would be a welcome addition to the offense. 

If his demands become more reasonable, Drake would be a solid free agent signing for Quinn and Co. in their pursuit of turning things around in 2020. 

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Pass, too high of a contract demand for Drake

