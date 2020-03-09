AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

John Maakaron

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia both were in attendance for Auburn's pro day this past Friday.

With talented draft prospects such as Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson available for the Lions to scout, Lions management took advantage of the opportunity to watch Auburn's premier defensive players.

Team reporter Tim Twentyman explained why pro days are an important part of the draft process in a report for the Lions team website.

Twentyman writes, "These pro days are an important step for teams because it gives them another piece of the overall scouting puzzle. Players have an opportunity to improve on some testing from the combine, or in some cases, test for the first time in front of scouts, coaches and front office personnel."

Lets take a look at other Lions news from around the web this weekend:

  • Mike O'Hare of DetroitLions.com reported Texas A&M punter Braden Mann could be a draft fit based upon the rapport he developed with Patricia during Senior Bowl week.
  • Could A.J. Epenesa fall to Detroit in the second round? Zack Moran of USA Today's Lions Wire writes NFL teams may be hesitant to select Epenesa early in the draft since he is not considered a pure edge rusher. If he slips in the draft, he could be available for Detroit to select in the second round. 
  • Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explores how backup quarterback Jeff Driskel could fit into Detroit's plans since the NFL has been steadily moving towards mobile quarterbacks in recent seasons. 

Related

Pros & Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris 

Draft Profile: RB AJ Dillon

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Many NFL analysts expect Detroit to pursue veteran cornerback Chris Harris this offseason. Read the pros and cons of acquiring Harris

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Boston College RB AJ Dillon in his latest draft profile

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Read why some draft analysts are questioning Derrick Brown's NFL potential following his combine workouts

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

3 Detroit Lions Who Must Step Up in 2020

These three players must perform better in 2020 for the Lions to be in playoff contention

John Maakaron

by

Nylionpride

NT D.J. Reader Could Help Lions Rebuild Defense in 2020

Read why Texans NT D.J. Reader would be a nice replacement for Damon "Snacks" Harrison

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

DE Yannick Ngakoue would be a great addition to the Lions defensive line. Should Detroit try and trade for Ngaokoue?

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

These three free agents could be targeted by the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco takes a look at three running backs the Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Undrgrndkng1

Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Lions in Second Round

DE Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts. Read why he would be a great fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

AM68