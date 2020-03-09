All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia both were in attendance for Auburn's pro day this past Friday.

With talented draft prospects such as Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson available for the Lions to scout, Lions management took advantage of the opportunity to watch Auburn's premier defensive players.

Team reporter Tim Twentyman explained why pro days are an important part of the draft process in a report for the Lions team website.

Twentyman writes, "These pro days are an important step for teams because it gives them another piece of the overall scouting puzzle. Players have an opportunity to improve on some testing from the combine, or in some cases, test for the first time in front of scouts, coaches and front office personnel."

Lets take a look at other Lions news from around the web this weekend:

Mike O'Hare of DetroitLions.com reported Texas A & M punter Braden Mann could be a draft fit based upon the rapport he developed with Patricia during Senior Bowl week.

Could A.J. Epenesa fall to Detroit in the second round? Zack Moran of USA Today's Lions Wire writes NFL teams may be hesitant to select Epenesa early in the draft since he is not considered a pure edge rusher. If he slips in the draft, he could be available for Detroit to select in the second round.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explores how backup quarterback Jeff Driskel could fit into Detroit's plans since the NFL has been steadily moving towards mobile quarterbacks in recent seasons.

