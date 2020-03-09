Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Cornerback Darius Slay has many fans around Metro Detroit. The veteran cornerback has become a presence in the community and he has been known to arrive at local sporting events.

Despite his affinity for the area, Slay understands the game of football is a business. He is like many professional athletes in that he is seeking to maximize his earnings.

One aspect of the NFL that rubs certain fans the wrong way is when players have hefty deals already in place and then turn to their team to ask for more.

Players will hold out when other players around the league renegotiate or make more money when they are free agents.

One Lions fan let Slay know that she was unhappy he was trying to earn more money from the Lions organization.

Lions fan Leigha Lovett tweeted "@bigplayslay23 you know people are out here struggling to make ends meet and working jobs they hate just to survive. While you, who isn't struggling financially by any means AND get to do what you love are demanding to have more. Be thankful, honor your damn contract and shut up."

Slay responded with a tweet of his own defending his position, "lol can I make more money for my future grandchildren an great grands can have no financial problems neither!!!! Dang"

As you can expect, there are those who support Lovett -- but the majority of the replies are supportive of Slay and his desire to be among the league's highest-paid cornerbacks.

Do you think Slay should demand more in salary from the Detroit Lions?

Comment and leave us a message below.

