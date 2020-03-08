Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Pro Football Talk recently reported that the Lions are among several teams interested in veteran cornerback Chris Harris.

This offseason, Harris is expected to draw interest from the Texans, Cowboys, Raiders, Jets, and Lions.

Ahead of last year's trade deadline, the Lions reportedly tried to trade for Harris.

Could Detroit again try to pursue Harris this offseason?

He is a respected veteran cornerback who also has ties to new Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

Here are the pros and cons of Detroit pursuing Harris in free agency.

Pros

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report writes, "The Broncos have agreed to trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Though not yet official, this deal likely means Denver also plans to move on from cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in free agency.

"If Harris is available, he would be an ideal fit for the Detroit Lions. Matt Patricia has traditionally utilized versatile defenders, and Harris is capable of playing on the outside and in the nickel. Harris would also fill a massive need for the Lions, who finished dead-last in pass defense."

If Detroit decides to move on from Darius Slay, they could replace him with Jeff Okudah in this year's draft.

Harris could be a short term solution while the younger players on the roster gain more experience.

Cons

Harris has been a talented and productive cornerback for several seasons, but he is coming off of a down season in 2019.

He likely is still looking for top dollar to play in 2020, as he should be a coveted free agent.

He also turns 31 years old in June.

At this stage of his career, he is best utilized playing the slot cornerback position.

Would Detroit be willing to acquire another slot cornerback when the team spent heavily in 2019 to acquire slot cornerback Justin Coleman?

