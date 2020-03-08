AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

John Maakaron

Pro Football Talk recently reported that the Lions are among several teams interested in veteran cornerback Chris Harris.

This offseason, Harris is expected to draw interest from the Texans, Cowboys, Raiders, Jets, and Lions.

Ahead of last year's trade deadline, the Lions reportedly tried to trade for Harris.

Could Detroit again try to pursue Harris this offseason?

He is a respected veteran cornerback who also has ties to new Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

Here are the pros and cons of Detroit pursuing Harris in free agency.

Pros

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report writes, "The Broncos have agreed to trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Though not yet official, this deal likely means Denver also plans to move on from cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in free agency. 

"If Harris is available, he would be an ideal fit for the Detroit Lions. Matt Patricia has traditionally utilized versatile defenders, and Harris is capable of playing on the outside and in the nickel. Harris would also fill a massive need for the Lions, who finished dead-last in pass defense."

If Detroit decides to move on from Darius Slay, they could replace him with Jeff Okudah in this year's draft.

Harris could be a short term solution while the younger players on the roster gain more experience. 

Cons

Harris has been a talented and productive cornerback for several seasons, but he is coming off of a down season in 2019. 

He likely is still looking for top dollar to play in 2020, as he should be a coveted free agent.

He also turns 31 years old in June. 

At this stage of his career, he is best utilized playing the slot cornerback position. 

Would Detroit be willing to acquire another slot cornerback when the team spent heavily in 2019 to acquire slot cornerback Justin Coleman?

Related

Draft Profile: RB AJ Dillon

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Boston College RB AJ Dillon in his latest draft profile

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Read why some draft analysts are questioning Derrick Brown's NFL potential following his combine workouts

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

3 Detroit Lions Who Must Step Up in 2020

These three players must perform better in 2020 for the Lions to be in playoff contention

John Maakaron

by

Nylionpride

NT D.J. Reader Could Help Lions Rebuild Defense in 2020

Read why Texans NT D.J. Reader would be a nice replacement for Damon "Snacks" Harrison

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

DE Yannick Ngakoue would be a great addition to the Lions defensive line. Should Detroit try and trade for Ngaokoue?

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

These three free agents could be targeted by the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco takes a look at three running backs the Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Undrgrndkng1

Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Lions in Second Round

DE Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts. Read why he would be a great fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

AM68

PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

Mike Renner of PFF discusses two players Lions could select on Day Two of the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever