Lamorandier: Detroit Lions Mock Draft 3.0

With my penultimate mock before the actual NFL Draft, I added in a first-round trade for the Detroit Lions to shake things up a bit. A trade down would help general manager Brad Holmes give an additional boost to the rebuild. Going into a year with only six draft picks, the Lions could use a few more to work with.

In this scenario, the Los Angeles Chargers give the 13th overall pick, pick No. 47 and a 2022 fourth-rounder to move up and grab one of the top offensive tackles.

Here is what I ended up with for the Lions.

13.) Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

It feels like February again, when Parsons was consistently mocked to the Lions at No. 7. Since then, he has slowly fallen down boards.

It’s no secret the Lions have a huge need at the linebacker spot. However, the position is not as valuable as other positions, so it can be difficult justifying taking one in the top 10.

At pick No. 13, Parsons was still around, and was clearly the best player available, in my opinion.

The Lions have met with Parsons multiple times --- and as they should, due to some character concerns. As long as he checks out in that department, he has the potential to be an elite player in an attacking scheme. There are actually plenty of really athletic linebackers in this class, but Parsons is a special talent.

41.) Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Jenkins is a name you will often see in the first round of mock drafts. But, in this simulation, he fell to the Lions in the second round. Crazier things have happened, and since someone falls every year, I’ll let it slide.

As a three-year starter, predominantly at right tackle, at Oklahoma State, the Lions could lock in their tackle opposite Taylor Decker for the long-term future.

Jenkins is a great athlete with solid size. He has started some games at left tackle and guard, as well.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pounder didn’t give up a single sack over the last two seasons.

47.) Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

If the 5-foot-9 Moore were a couple of inches taller, he would be a surefire first-round selection.

Running a 4.35 40-yard dash and possessing some of the most reliable hands in the class, Moore is a perfect slot option for Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Moore plays much bigger than his size with the ball in the air, breaks plenty of tackles and most importantly, can separate.

George Walker IV, Tennessean.com, Imagn Content Services, LLC

72.) Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

The Lions don’t need to draft for need this year. In saying that, I feel the Lions almost have to come away with at least one safety. There are quite a few decent mid-round options, and Holland is my personal favorite.

The Lions must find some playmakers, and Holland checks that box. His instincts and nose for the football are impressive. He had nine interceptions between his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

However, he opted out of the 2020 season. He weighed 207 pounds, and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at his pro day. There really isn’t much to dislike about Holland – a high-floor, high-upside type of player.

101.) Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

You may notice a trend with Williams and my mock drafts. His draft stock keeps rising, and I keep selecting him no matter the case.

Williams has some of the best explosion and agility you will see from a defensive tackle. Yes, his length and weight are on the smaller side, but his athleticism more than makes up for it. It’s about time the Lions actually had a defensive tackle who can win one-on-ones and shoot some gaps.

112.) Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Obviously, Rochell comes from a smaller school, yet he still landed on Bruce Feldman’s annual freak list for college players who are the most physically gifted.

Measuring in at almost 6'0, Rochell has a wingspan much larger than most other corners, ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, jumped 43 inches in the vertical and has shown the ability to track the football.

At this point, Rochell may be more of a developmental prospect due to the jump in competition. No matter the case, he has all the tools to succeed at the next level, with some good coaching.

153.) Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Even with the Lions drafting Parsons in the first, it doesn’t mean they can’t "double-dip" at the position.

Like Parsons, Barnes has some serious pass-rushing ability for a linebacker, and his coverage ability is still a bit of a question mark. Maybe the Lions want to invest in a linebacker a little more proven in defending the pass.

Barnes only played off-ball linebacker his senior season at Purdue. Still, Barnes is a rocked-solid athlete who showed great instincts and range at his new position.

If he can learn to shed blocks a little better and grow in his ability to defend the passing game, he could be a steal this late in the draft. I will say that developing those two traits are big “ifs." But, in the meantime, he can contribute on special teams.

