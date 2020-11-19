3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Panthers

Detroit and Carolina will do battle this Sunday, as part of a Week 11 tilt.

And both teams could be without their starting quarterbacks -- Matthew Stafford for the Lions and Teddy Bridgewater for the Panthers.

If either passer is unable to play, it'd be a significant blow to their respective squad.

For the purpose of this piece, though, let's focus on the three keys to a Detroit victory this weekend. And without further ado, here they are.

Attack Carolina's rush defense

Carolina comes into this Week 11 tilt ranked 20th in total rushing yards allowed (1,245), 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (14) and 28th in yards per carry permitted (4.8).

The Lions, with rookie D'Andre Swift coming off one of his best performances of the season, need to attack this deficiency of the Panthers early and often Sunday.

Detroit has rushed for a combined 100-plus yards in each of the past two weeks (129 against the Vikings in Week 9 and 105 against the Football Team in Wk. 10).

If it does so against Carolina, it has a chance to win, even if Stafford fails to suit up because of a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand.

Get the ball to Kenny Golladay

Detroit's No. 1 wideout has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury.

But, in good news for the Lions and their fans, he practiced Wednesday, and is expected to play in Sunday's contest with the Panthers.

And boy, has Detroit missed his presence in the passing game.

Now, that the organization is getting its biggest weapon back, it needs to get him the football as much as possible this weekend, no matter who lines up under center.

Golladay has played in five games in 2020, and in two of those contests, he's amassed more than 100 receiving yards.

In both of those games in which he's gone over 100 yards -- 105 yards in Week 6 against Jacksonville and 114 in Week 7 against Atlanta -- the Lions have recorded wins.

Getting him to the triple-digit mark has been a recipe for success, and Matt Patricia & Co. need to find a way to do so in this Week 11 matchup, as well.

Kenny Golladay goes up for a catch against Jacksonville. Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

Limit the production of Panthers WR DJ Moore

The third-year wideout has gained over 90 receiving yards in five games already this season, including 96 in the team's Week 10 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

His season-best performance came in Week 2 against those same Buccaneers when he totaled 120 reception yards.

His three other 90-plus-yard games in 2020 have all been of the 93-yard variety, and came in consecutive weeks -- from Weeks 5-7.

As is already common knowledge, the Lions have struggled in man coverage all season long.

So, whoever gets the assignment to cover Moore -- whether it be veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant or rookie corner Jeff Okudah -- will likely have their hands full.

If Patricia's defense fails to adequately contain the speedy wideout, there's a very strong likelihood he'll burn Detroit for 90-plus yards.

And my prediction is that he does this Sunday.

