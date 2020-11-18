Everson Griffen Reveals Source of His Energy

There is a unique element to watching NFL action without any fans in the stands.

Despite being three or as many as seven decks above Ford Field as a media member, anyone paying attention is privy to the passion of defensive end Everson Griffen out on the football field and on the sidelines.

Oftentimes, Griffen can be heard all throughout Ford Field, and his energy level is infectious to be around.

“Everson has a tremendous amount of energy. He has a great drive every single play, too. He plays hard. He plays aggressive," Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin explained on Tuesday. "Just really think he’s done a good job of trying to understand what we do and play within the system. It’s just great to have his energy out there. I think that sometimes when those midseason transfers happen and you get to a new spot, it does give you a little bit of a different perspective, little bit of new life as a player, from that standpoint. I think he’s just trying to maximize that.”

In Week 10 against Washington, Griffen made his presence felt, as the veteran defensive end tied Ndamukong Suh, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Ezekiel Ansah with five quarterback hits in a single game.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Griffen shared the source of his energy.

"I have to say, my mom. Seeing my mom grind growing up. She was a single mom, and seeing her putting the hard work in and being able to support my family and me and my brother. I just dig deep. And, I just love this game of football," Griffen said.

He added, "We only get to play this game for a short period of time. I think just enjoying it the way you want to enjoy it -- doing it the way you want to do it and just having fun with it is the best way to do it."

Griffen explained later during the video conference that his mother passed away suddenly eight years ago from spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD) at the age of 52.

