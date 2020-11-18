Lions' Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Stafford Out, Golladay Practices

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Carolina Panthers football team that is also dealing with a significant injury.

It was reported on Wednesday that star running back Christian McCaffrey would likely miss Sundays Week 11 matchup with Detroit.

According to a pool report, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has missed the past two games with a hip injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Detroit's other top receivers, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, were not at Wednesday’s practice.

Throughout this week in practice, Detroit's coaching staff is planning to take it easy with Matthew Stafford as a result of an injury to the thumb of his throwing hand.

"We’re just trying to be smart with it,” Matt Patricia said during his media session on Wednesday. “Obviously, I think we all know how tough Matthew Stafford is, and he’s going to do everything possible. And, for the most part, it’s probably me just trying to slow it down through the course of the week. Sometimes he gets out there and gets competitive and likes to do what he knows that he can do. From that standpoint, we’ll take it day-by-day.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

WR Danny Amendola - Hip (NP)

DE Austin Bryant - Thigh (NP)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. - Knee (NP)

QB Matthew Stafford - Right thumb (NP)

LB Jarrad Davis - Knee (LP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (LP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (LP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai -Foot (LP)

DL Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP)

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (FP)

