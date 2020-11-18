SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Bevell: 'To Keep the Quarterback That Clean Was a Good Job'

John Maakaron

The Washington Football Team have invested heavily in their revamped defensive line. 

In the future, look for Montez Sweat, Tim Settle, Daron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young to wreak havoc on opposing offensive linemen. 

Detroit's offensive line was up for the challenge and kept Matthew Stafford upright for the majority of the Week 10 matchup. 

Washington was only able to record five pressures and one blitz on Sunday.

"They (Washington) go five deep with first-rounders, former first-round draft picks. They just did a great job," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Tuesday. "I think some of the things that they’re doing in practice and some of the time they’re getting to spend with one another, playing next to each other. It’s been a mix and we’ve had to move guys around a lot. But with that, I think it’s made each and every guy more comfortable with the guy that plays next to them.

“We’re moving it around in practice all the time. You know, trying to keep the guys -- one, trying to keep them healthy and two, trying to give them some good looks with guys next to them. I think they’ve really done a good job gelling as a group, whether it’s the fifth, the sixth, the seventh, the eighth, the ninth lineman. I think it speaks volumes to what they’re doing. What Hank (Fraley) and Billy (Yates) are doing with those guys, and they’ve all stepped up. That was a huge game for us last week. To keep the quarterback that clean was a good job.”

lions5
© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Making the case that Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker are Pro Bowlers

Decker and Ragnow  each have elevated their play as the 2020 season has progressed. 

Bevell explained that despite playing quality defensive fronts in the division and playing alongside multiple line rotations, the duo have performed well enough to be considered Pro Bowlers.

“I think they should be, they should be. They are playing at a really high level. Hopefully, the people around them see it. I think their peers see it -- you know, the guys they have to go up against every week,” Bevell said. “We’ve faced some good fronts and there are some good fronts in our division. But, again, that one was probably as good as it can get and to hold the quarterback fairly clean throughout the game speaks well for those guys.”

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twitter Reacts: Being Top Mediocre Football Team Is Not Acceptable

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' performance against the Washington Football Team was concerning to supporters.

John Maakaron

by

LionsAddict56

Who's in Penthouse and Doghouse after Lions' Week 10 Victory?

Read more to find out who belongs in the Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after their Week 10 victory over the Washington Football Team

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57

Film Review: Two Key Offensive Drives Stall for Lions' Offense in Second Half

Read more on the Detroit Lions offensive play calls while leading 24-10 against the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

Lions' Week 11 Power Rankings: Lions in the Hunt for Playoff Berth

The Week 11 power rankings are out, and the Detroit Lions have moved up in the majority of the national rankings this week.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' Week 10 Snap Counts: Tavai's Playing Time Declines

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Tests Reveal Matthew Stafford Has Partial Tear in Thumb Ligament

Read more on the injury to Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

Lions' Week 10 Offensive Grades: Swift Sets Career-Highs

Read more on the Detroit Lions offensive grades after their Week 10 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Cory Undlin Says Defense Not Prepared Well Enough for Up-Tempo Offense

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' defense struggled against the Washington Football Team in the second half.

John Maakaron

Marvin Jones on D'Andre Swift: 'The Dude Is a Crazy Playmaker'

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift had 149 all-purpose yards against the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Stafford Undergoing Tests to Ensure No Structural Damage of Injured Hand

Read the latest injury update on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1