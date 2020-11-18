SI.com
Tests Reveal Matthew Stafford Has Partial Tear in Thumb Ligament

John Maakaron

Tests have come back on the injured throwing hand of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

According to reports, Stafford has a partial tear in a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand. 

The reported plan is for the 12th-year veteran to take this week to evaluate how he throws the football. 

"Stafford is tough as they come and the expectation is he starts Sunday against the #Panthers," tweeted NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero. 

Detroit's franchise passer injured his throwing hand in the first quarter against Washington. 

Stafford did not miss a snap last week, and expressed that he would undergo further testing following Detroit's victory over the Washington Football Team. 

“I’ve got to go get it looked at,” Stafford said following Detroit's victory over Washington. “But, just I don’t know what happened. It was only a play where I got sacked. They had a personal foul. So, the next time I gripped the ball to throw it, it didn’t feel so hot. But, I’ll let you know later.”

Initial X-rays came back negative, according to reports released on Monday.

Despite the injury to his throwing hand, Stafford performed at a high level against Washington's defense. 

He completed 24-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, despite injuring the thumb early on in Detroit's Week 10 matchup.

