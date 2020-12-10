3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Packers

Darrell Bevell, in his first game as Lions interim head man, secured a come-from-behind win in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

He and the Lions have a bigger task ahead of them this Sunday, in trying to take down Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Here are the three things Bevell & Co. must do to pull off the upset victory.

Continue playing with same passion and fire that was existent in fourth quarter against Bears

The Bears opened up the final quarter in Week 13 with a touchdown to make it 30-20, and Matthew Stafford proceeded to throw an interception on the subsequent drive.

In previous weeks, with Matt Patricia at the helm, that would've been enough to wave the white flag.

There's no way the Lions would've come back from that type of deficit and won the game.

But, instead, Stafford & Co. displayed a level of fight and spirit that was basically non-existent with Patricia roaming the sidelines.

Stafford led a seven-play, 96-yard scoring drive to make it a three-point game, 30-27, and then, Romeo Okwara came up with a huge strip-sack of Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the Bears' next offensive possession.

On the following drive for Detroit, Bevell's offense found its way into the end zone for the game-winning score, via an Adrian Peterson five-yard run.

There's a good likelihood the Lions will be facing a deficit against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers late in the game this Sunday, as well.

The Packers enter the Week 14 contest, averaging a league-leading 31.6 points per game.

So, if the Lions want to have any chance at hanging with Green Bay and coming from behind, if the situation presents itself, they must play with the same fire and passion as they did against the Bears.

It's arguably the biggest key to victory for Stafford & Co. in this one.

Get D'Andre Swift back in the fray

Getting Swift back and healthy is so essential for the Lions to have any chance at a late-season run.

Sure, Peterson secured a couple of TD runs a week ago in Chicago.

But, the ground game has still noticeably sputtered without Swift's presence, and clearly hasn't been as explosive.

The rookie is Detroit's running back of now and the future, and was just starting to find his groove before sitting out Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

Swift catches a pass in Week 2 against the Packers. Michael McLoone, USA TODAY Sports

He had just received his first start in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team, and proceeded to rush for 81 yards, to go along with 68 receiving yards and a score.

He hasn't played a snap since. So, it'd be nice to get him back on the field and back in the fray against a big-time opponent like the Packers.

And there's definitely a chance of it, as he practiced on Wednesday.

If he can go Sunday, it'd be a big boost for the Lions' offense.

Get improved play from the secondary

Sure, Trubisky didn't throw for 300-plus yards last weekend in Chicago.

However, he still had success in the air against Detroit's secondary, finishing with 267 yards, a touchdown and a 108.3 passer rating.

Simply, the secondary's effort against Trubisky won't be good enough to limit the production of Rodgers on Sunday.

Every one of the Lions' defensive backs, including Amani Oruwariye, who kept star Chicago receiver Allen Robinson out of the end zone a week ago, must do a better job in coverage in this Week 14 tilt.

And it's going to play a big role in whether or not Detroit pulls off the upset win this weekend.

